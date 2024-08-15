Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a tough start to the new Isthmian League south east division season for Littlehampton Town, Lancing and Steyning Town – each suffering defeats on the opening weekend.

Littlehampton played host to Herne Bay in what was an enthralling match for the 312 fans in attendance.

The Marigolds finished well below Herne Bay last season but the match was a tight one.

Although it was 3-1 to Herne Bay at half-time, the Marigolds, having taken the lead through Rob O’Toole, continued to fight and Jordan Layton converted a penalty.

Littlehampton Town in action against Herne Bay | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Despite a red card for Bay’s Kane Rowland, the hosts couldn’t salvage a point.

It was a historic weekend for Steyning as they played their first fixture in the Isthmian League, hosting Merstham.

Their debut ended in defeat as they were beaten 1-0 – but the performance was one to be proud of as the Barrowmen provided a tough test for Merstham. If a strong penalty claim had gone their way, the result may have even been different

New boss Jamie Hollis took Lancing to Deal Town, just promoted from step five. The Lancers conceded three in the first half but improved in the second half, earning a consolation through a Nalan Lisbie spot-kick.

Saturday brings the preliminary round of the FA Cup. Littlehampton host Faverham, Lancing entertain Athletic Newham and Steyning host Crawley Down Gatwick.