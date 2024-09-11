Littlehampton Town are in the next round of the FA Trophy – after making their fans sweat on a Sportsfield victory over Sporting Bengal. But they are still looking for their first Isthmian League points of the season, writes Steve Bone.

Two goals from Alex Laing put them in firm control after 15 minutes but Bengal pulled it back to 2-1, then to 3-2 after Rob O’Toole had scored.

Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s men held on to go through and Hand joked: "We’re always value for money – we always make it dramatic!”

Littlehampton Town celebrate one of the goals that knocked Sporting Bengal out of the FA Trophy | Picture: Stephen Goodger

He added: “It could have been six or seven genuinely and I hate saying things like that as it’s often disrespectful to the other side – but anyone who watched will agree.”

Hand hailed goal hero Laing, saying: “Alex was brilliant. He pops up in big moments but more importantly he grafted and that’s what I’ve asked him to do.”

It’s been the usual stop-start opening to the season in the league, with Tuesday night’s clash with Steyning only the Golds’ second Isthmian match of the season.

Hand said: "We’re looking forward to getting a consistent run of games now. It’s one extreme to another because we went from no game for 10 days to two games in four days. But we won’t complain because we’ve got the squad to deal with the quick turnover.

"We now go on Saturday to Three Bridges, play off-finalists of last year, and then on Tuesday to high-flying Burgess Hill as massive underdogs – but we will go and give it our best.”

Littlehampton Town 1 Steyning Town Community 4

Isthmian League South East Division

by John Clarke

It was a very poor night at the office for Littlehampton as Steyning took full advantage to clinch their first ever victory at Step 4 level.

Both sides started the evening looking for their first points of the season with Cup fixtures taking precedence at the start of the campaign. Golds had lost their only league fixture at home to Herne Bay a month ago but would have been hoping to build on a fine FA Trophy victory over Sporting Bengal United on Sunday.

The visitors had suffered narrow home defeats in their first two Isthmian fixtures but would have seen a visit to a familiar old County League opponent as a chance to get their season up and running.

Golds started the brighter but it was the visitors who broke the deadlock in the 18th minute with their first meaningful incursion into home territory. Lloyd Francis looked as if he was trying to stand up a cross from the left but his ball sailed over James Binfield and found its way into the corner of the Littlehampton net.

The goal knocked the wind out of Golds sails as Steyning were largely untroubled for the rest of the half and went into the interval with the advantage.

Before Golds could build any second half momentum Steyning doubled the lead five minutes after the break with a lightning fast attack and a clinical finish from Charlie Meehan.

Littlehampton huffed and puffed but the only clear cut chance fell to Rob O’Toole in the 70th minute who lifted the ball over the bar from close range after a cut back from the right. Within another minute or so Steyning put the game to bed with an Alfie Rogers penalty punishing a handball in the Littlehampton box.

Scott Faber did give Golds some consolation with an 86th minute penalty for a similar offence but it was the visitors who had the final word a minute later as Lucas Murrain took advantage of some slack defending to put the gloss on an excellent night’s work for the Isthmian new boys.