Littlehampton Town joint boss Mitch Hand praised the quality of the goals that earned the Golds a win over the Isthmian south east division leaders.

Joe Benn and Dion Jarvis struck in the final 20 minutes last Saturday to clinch a 2-0 Sportsfield win over Ramsgate.

It followed a 2-2 draw away to top-five side Cray Valley PM – in which Lucas Pattenden and Josh Short were on target – and got Town dreaming of breaking into the play-off places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on Tuesday night, Golds won 4-1 at home to Beckenham, with Scott Faber, George Gaskin and Devon Fender (2) scoring – to move just one point off the play-off zone.

Littlehampton Town's Dion Jarvis was on the scoresheet for Golds this week | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hand said of the victory over Ramsgate: “It was a great win and the type of result our recent performances have been threatening.

"Now it’s about trying to maintain a bit of momentum especially with a fair few home games coming up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The goals were unbelievable. When you’ve got someone like Joe Benn who can produce moments of quality out of nothing, you’ve always got a chance.

"It’s no surprise nowadays but he was the best player on the pitch and the goal was special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dion’s in great form as well and has often been our go-to this season. I was over the moon with some of the individual performances.

"The draw at Cray a week earlier was a good point against one of the best sides we’ve faced so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now it’s about getting some consistency in results and seeing where it takes us.”