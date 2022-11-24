Joe Benn and Dion Jarvis struck in the final 20 minutes last Saturday to clinch a 2-0 Sportsfield win over Ramsgate.
It followed a 2-2 draw away to top-five side Cray Valley PM – in which Lucas Pattenden and Josh Short were on target – and got Town dreaming of breaking into the play-off places.
And on Tuesday night, Golds won 4-1 at home to Beckenham, with Scott Faber, George Gaskin and Devon Fender (2) scoring – to move just one point off the play-off zone.
Hand said of the victory over Ramsgate: “It was a great win and the type of result our recent performances have been threatening.
"Now it’s about trying to maintain a bit of momentum especially with a fair few home games coming up.
"The goals were unbelievable. When you’ve got someone like Joe Benn who can produce moments of quality out of nothing, you’ve always got a chance.
"It’s no surprise nowadays but he was the best player on the pitch and the goal was special.
"Dion’s in great form as well and has often been our go-to this season. I was over the moon with some of the individual performances.
"The draw at Cray a week earlier was a good point against one of the best sides we’ve faced so far.
"Now it’s about getting some consistency in results and seeing where it takes us.”
Golds visit third-placed Chatham this Saturday.