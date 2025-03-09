Littlehampton Town picture gallery: Golds lose to Sevenoaks Town

Photographer Stephen Goodger was there to catch the action – here are a selection of his pictures.
1. Littlehampton Town 0, Sevenoaks Town 4 : Littlehampton Town 0, Sevenoaks Town 4
Littlehampton Town lost 4-0 to Sevenoaks Town at the Sportsfield. Photographer Stephen Goodger was there to catch the action. Photo: Stephen Goodger
2. Littlehampton Town 0, Sevenoaks Town 4 : Littlehampton Town 0, Sevenoaks Town 4
Littlehampton Town lost 4-0 to Sevenoaks Town at the Sportsfield. Photographer Stephen Goodger was there to catch the action. Photo: Stephen Goodger
3. Littlehampton Town 0, Sevenoaks Town 4 : Littlehampton Town 0, Sevenoaks Town 4
Littlehampton Town lost 4-0 to Sevenoaks Town at the Sportsfield. Photographer Stephen Goodger was there to catch the action. Photo: Stephen Goodger
4. Littlehampton Town 0, Sevenoaks Town 4 : Littlehampton Town 0, Sevenoaks Town 4
Littlehampton Town lost 4-0 to Sevenoaks Town at the Sportsfield. Photographer Stephen Goodger was there to catch the action. Photo: Stephen Goodger
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.