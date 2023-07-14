The Isthmian League Marigolds went into half-time with a 3-0 advantage in front of a bumper crowd of 210. But visiting supporters expecting a second half rout were denied as the Dragons commendably fought tooth and nail to battle their way back into the pre-season friendly, reducing the arrears when Joshua Irish, who worked tirelessly in the home attack, converted a penalty midway through the period.

“It was always going to be a tough encounter and Littlehampton showed in the first 45 minutes why they are two levels above us,” said Wick manager Lee Baldwin. “But we played much better after the break, cutting out some of the mistakes which led to their goals and passing the ball much better.

“Josh put in a strong shift in attack and there were some impressive performances all around the pitch. I’m very happy with that and games like this against teams from higher levels are really helping us prepare from the new season.”

Wick FC lost to Littlehampton in their latest friendly | Picture: Stephwn Goodger

Wick, who play Whyteleafe in another home friendly this Saturday (July 15), go into the Southern Combination Division One campaign as hot favourites to gain promotion after falling at the final hurdle in the play-off final last term. They begin their quest for a place in the Premier Division on Saturday, August 5 when Roffey, who dropped out of the top flight last season, visit Crabtree Park.

The Dragons then make the short trip along the south coast the following Wednesday to play Montpelier Villa at Lancing’s Culver Road.