Littlehampton Town win battle with Sussex FA over Brighton and Hove Albion cup date

Littlehampton Town have won their fight against a move to make them play Brighton & Hove Albion two days before an Isthmian League game.

An independent panel has ruled in their favour after they appealed against the county FA’s Competitions Committee ruling they should host Brighton U23s in the Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final on Thursday, February 23 – 40 hours before a league match at Ashford.

The Thursday dat was set by the Sussex FA after other dates proved unsuitable for one or other club involved in the tie. But the Golds said the Thursday date was unreasonable as they had a league game two days later and the Sussex FA had not been willing to make Brighton play the game two days after a fixture of theirs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Golds have announced their appeal has been successful. They tweeted on Friday afternoon: “An independent panel has upheld our appeal. Therefore our Sussex Senior Cup Quarter Final vs Brighton and Hove Albion will take place on Wednesday 22nd February at The Sportsfield, 7.45pm KO.”

The Sussex Senior Cup | Picture: Tommy McMillan