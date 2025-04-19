Littlehampton’s bid for Isthmian League safety is delayed by Ashford United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Littlehampton Town lost 3-1 at home to Ashford United to dash their hopes of securing their Isthmian League South East Division safety, at least for now.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an unbeaten run of five matches Littlehampton were within a hair’s breadth of safety when they welcomed Ashford on Friday.

Golds were eight points clear of Phoenix Sports who occupy the final spot in the relegation zone and with both teams having just three games left they knew a win would leave them uncatchable. In fact, so superior is Littlehampton’s goal difference that realistically a draw would have put them out of Phoenix’s reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In theory Ashford were ideal opponents with their mid table position giving them nothing really to play for. They were also fresh from a 6-3 humbling on their own patch from already relegated Steyning so Golds might have been forgiven for thinking that they might have settled Phoenix’s fate before they even played on the Easter weekend.

Josh Short gets Littlehampton back in their game with Ashford | Picture: Martin Denyer

Unfortunately, Ashford hadn’t read the script as they were led from the front by skipper Gary Lockyer.

He had scored a hat-trick in a losing cause last week but this time his two first half goals made it a Good Friday for the Kent outfit. His first came with an accurate low strike in the 20th minute and he doubled the visitors advantage with a free header from a corner 7 minutes later.

Littlehampton were far from being outclassed and fashioned a few promising attacks of their own. However, it was Lockyer’s clinical finishing that left them with a mountain to climb at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Golds started the second half with renewed purpose and Josh Short quickly gave them hope when he rifled home from the edge of the box in the 52nd minute.

They continued to press in search of the equaliser that would have all but made them safe. The visitors still looked dangerous on the counter though and Louis Collins sealed the points in the 84th minute by lashing a rising drive into the roof of Littlehampton’s net.

The result means Golds were nervously following Phoenix’s progress at Eastbourne Town today. Whatever the outcome there Golds still have fate in their own hands with a visit to Broadbridge Heath on Monday and a final home game with Burgess Hill next Saturday.