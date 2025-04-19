Littlehampton’s bid for Isthmian League safety is delayed by Ashford United
After an unbeaten run of five matches Littlehampton were within a hair’s breadth of safety when they welcomed Ashford on Friday.
Golds were eight points clear of Phoenix Sports who occupy the final spot in the relegation zone and with both teams having just three games left they knew a win would leave them uncatchable. In fact, so superior is Littlehampton’s goal difference that realistically a draw would have put them out of Phoenix’s reach.
In theory Ashford were ideal opponents with their mid table position giving them nothing really to play for. They were also fresh from a 6-3 humbling on their own patch from already relegated Steyning so Golds might have been forgiven for thinking that they might have settled Phoenix’s fate before they even played on the Easter weekend.
Unfortunately, Ashford hadn’t read the script as they were led from the front by skipper Gary Lockyer.
He had scored a hat-trick in a losing cause last week but this time his two first half goals made it a Good Friday for the Kent outfit. His first came with an accurate low strike in the 20th minute and he doubled the visitors advantage with a free header from a corner 7 minutes later.
Littlehampton were far from being outclassed and fashioned a few promising attacks of their own. However, it was Lockyer’s clinical finishing that left them with a mountain to climb at the break.
Golds started the second half with renewed purpose and Josh Short quickly gave them hope when he rifled home from the edge of the box in the 52nd minute.
They continued to press in search of the equaliser that would have all but made them safe. The visitors still looked dangerous on the counter though and Louis Collins sealed the points in the 84th minute by lashing a rising drive into the roof of Littlehampton’s net.
The result means Golds were nervously following Phoenix’s progress at Eastbourne Town today. Whatever the outcome there Golds still have fate in their own hands with a visit to Broadbridge Heath on Monday and a final home game with Burgess Hill next Saturday.
