LIVE Eastbourne Borough and Worthing bid for National South title, Horsham go for Isthmian Premier title, Chichester City try for play-off spot

It’s Super Sussex Saturday as far as non-league football goes – as Eastbourne Borough and Worthing start the afternoon each with a chance of snatching the National League South title, Horsham begin proceedings hoping to take the crown in the Isthmian Premier and Chichester City bid for what would be a remarkable Isthmian Premier play-off place.

We’ll have updates on this page from the SIX National South teams who can still take the title and from the four Isthmian Premier games that affect the top placing.

We’ll also have news later on how things have finished in the SCFL Premier and Division 1 – with plenty of play-off places up for grabs today as well as the Division 1 title, and relegation places to be decided.

If you want to know the state of play at the start of the afternoon here’s all the standings and fixtures that affect our Sussex non-league sides with something to play.

Worthing go into the final day with all sorts of possibilities ahead of them | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

This afternoon’s twists and turns will appear here…

Enjoy the rollercoaster ride!

3.12pm – The National South race for top spot could be over early – leaders Truro already 3-0 up at home to St Albans. Goals from Jephcott, Johnson-Fisher and Harvey all inside the first 10 minutes. If they win, only Torquay could catch them – but would need to win by two goals more than Truro. The Cornishmen on their way to the National Premier as it stands. 0-0 in the other five key NS games including Enfield-Worthing and Eastbourne-Weston.

3.15pm – Good news for Horsham in the Isthmian prem – Dartford, one of the three teams going for the title, are 1-0 down at home to Carshalton, Kola Salami the scorer.

3.20pm – The news gets better for Horsham. As it stands they are top, because Billericay have gone 2-0 down to Cheshunt, through a Tommy Davis own goal and a Dequane Wilson Braithwaite strike on 15 and 17 minutes. Keep cool, Hornets fans.

There are goals at Horsham too – it’s 1-1. Max Cornhill gives Hashtag the head but Ola Ogunwamide levels two minutes later. Nerves are telling in this Isthmian Premier title race, clearly!