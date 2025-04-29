LIVE PLAY-OFFS UPDATES: Burgess Hill Town, Eastbourne United, Haywards Heath among Sussex sides in semi-final action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The play-off campaigns have begun for several Sussex non-league sides.

Burgess Hill Town are in action tonight in the Isthmian south east division play-off semi-final first leg at home to Margate. The sides finished third and fourth in the league.

Sittingbourne and Merstham, who ended second and fifth, are playing in the other tie. The winners of tonight’s semis will face each other in Friday evening’s final.

Score updates from Burgess Hill:

Burgess Hill Town's class of 2024-25 | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

Margate threatened a couple of times around the quarter-hour mark, while the first big Hill chance fell to Jay Beckford just before the half-hour mark.

But Leylands Park erupted soon after that when Martyn Box gave Jay Lovett and Gary Mansell’s team the lead with a terrific shot which deflected off a defender and in.

The Gate didn’t take that lying down and hit the bar twice in the closing minutes of the first half.

In the SCFL play-offs there are Premier and Division 1 semi-finals.

The premier semis are Eastbourne United v Haywards Heath at the Oval Arena, after those sides ended third and fourth, and Crowborough (who finished 2nd behind champions Hassocks) v Petersfield Town.

In Division 1, second-placed Forest Row host Arundel, who ended sixth, while Godalming (3rd) are at home to Infinity. Dorking B finished fourth but are ineligible for promotion so are not involved in the play-offs.

Updates from the SCFL matches:

Eastbourne United-Haywards Heath had kick-off delayed because of queues to get in.

Crowborough took the lead after 18 minutes against Petersfield, Harry Forster the scorer.

Arundel led 2-1 at half-time at Forest Row, with Cavan Gratwick and Dave Herbert on target for the Mullets after Row scored first.

There’s one other play-off of interest tonight – Boreham Wood host Dorking Wanderers in the first National South eliminator. Boreham Wood took the lead through Erico Sousa on 16 minutes.

The winners will go to Torquay in the semi-finals while Eastbourne Borough will host Worthing or Maidstone (who play on Wednesday) in the other semi.