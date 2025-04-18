Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s Sussex’s biggest non-league football match for many years – Eastbourne Borough v Worthing, as 3,600 watch two of the National League South title contenders put their hopes on the line.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s third v second at a packed Priory Lane and a win for either side would leave them with a great chance of taking the title and automatic promotion to the National Premier.

A draw would not really suit either side but would not rule them out of finishing top, while a defeat for either team would leave them with a mountain to climb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National League South standings (goal difference and points) before today’s games (all played 43, with three to play):

Eastbourne Borough on the attack v Worthing | Picture: Lydia Redman

1st Truro City +29 83

2nd Worthing +16 83

3rd Eastbourne Boro +23 81

4th Torquay United +24 80

Adam Murray gives a wave as the atmosphere builds at Eastbourne Borough | Picture: EBFC

5th Dorking Wand +31 79

6th Boreham Wood +31 77

7th Weston-super-M +20 75

8th Maidstone Utd +28 74

We’ll have updates here as the match progresses – plus news below of the rest of Good Friday’s Sussex non-league action, inclufing important games for Horsham, Chichester City, Burgess Hill Town and Littlehampton.

Worthing had the first shot on target, but Jack Spong's free-kick from range is beaten away.

Later Mo Faal weaved his way into the Borough area, but a fine tackle from Ollie Kensdale denied him a shot on goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing suffered a huge setback on 25 minutes when defender Aarran Racine was sent off after a challenge with George Alexander on the edge of the area.

But they overcame that one-man disadvantage to take the lead in the 35th minute. A counter attack looked like it had ended with Danny Cashman being taken out on the edge of the box, but Temi Babalola recycled the ball to Rea well on the edge of the area who fired home brilliantly.

HT Borough 0 Worthing 1

Isthmian premier

Horsham can make sure of at least home semi-final play-off today – they’ll be assured of a top three finish if they win at home to Cray Wanderers and Dover drop anything at Dartford. The Hornets could even leapfrog top two Dartford and Billericay if they do win.

And Harvey Sparks put Dominic Di Paola’s side a step closer their goal with a goal in the 17th minute to put them 1-0 up. HT 1-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester City are still battling for an Isthmian premier play-off place but need to win at home to Cheshunt to keep on Dover and Cray Valley PM’s tails.

And Isaac Bello gave City the perfect start with a double inside the opening six minutes to put them 2-0 up. Emmett Dunn added a third just before half-time. HT 3-0.

With Dover losing 2-0 at Dartford, the table as it stands has Chi just two points behind Dover, who occupy that final play-off place.

Lewes and Whitehawk are also in action – at home to Carshalton and away to Cray Valley PM respectively – but are not going up or fown.

Isthmian south east

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Littlehampton will be safe from relegation if they win at home to Ashford – and secure in all but mathematical certainty if they draw. Rivals for the final relegation spot, Phoenix, do not play unril Saturday.

But Gary Lockyer gave Ashford a 20th minute lead then doubled it eight minutes later to make it 2-0 to Ashford. HT 0-2

Josh Short pulled one back for the Marigolds on 52 minutes.

Burgess Hill kicked off at 1pm away to second-placed Sittingbourne and drew 1-1 after Brannon O’Neill’s fourth goal in two games put them ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Margate beating Beckenham 6-2 at the same time, those results would not quite guarantee Hill a home play-off semi-final, but they need only one more point from their final two – and it looks like Margate will be their visitors in that semi.

Steyning – already relegated aftee one season at step four – lost 3-2 at home to Sheppey, Alex Brewer and Ollie Rawlin’s goals proving in vain.