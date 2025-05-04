Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Borough began the afternoon standing two home wins from promotion to the National League Premier.

The Sports were hosting host Maidstone United in the National South play-off semi-final – with the winners going forward to the final against Boreham Wood in a fortnight. If it’s Borough who get through, they will also have home advantage for that, having finished above the Wood in the table.

But Adam Murray’s men, though they are unbeaten at home in the league all season, were not taking anything for granted against the Stones – for the Kent side won 2-0 at Worthing in Wednesday’s play-off eliminator at Woodside Road.

This afternoon, it was a fairly even matched and at-times cagey opening half an hour with neither side able to break the deadlock.

Yahaya Bamba and Jason Adigun both had attempts at goal blocked while Maidstone struck the Borough bar, albeit with an effort which would have been chalked off for offside had it gone in.

Three minutes before the break, Maidstone took the lead through Jacob Berkeley-Agypong.

We’ve also got an eye on the SCFL Premier play-off final, which has Eastbourne interest too.

First half action between Borough and the Stones - picture by Lydia Redman

Crowborough Athletic were hosting Eastbourne United vying for a second promotion spot from the SCFL and a place in next season’s Isthmian south east division (not withstanding any shuffling of which step four divisions teams will be in.

It was the perfect start for the Crows – and a disastrous one for United – as Rushaar Samuel-Smikle scored twice within the first four minutes to put them 2-0 up and firmly in charge. But moments before half-time Charlie Ball scored to halve the deficit. HT 2-1.

Whoever wins that game will be replaced in the SCFL Premier in 25-26 by Forest Row, who beat Infinity in Saturday’s Division 1 final. Diego Carmo got the winning goal in injury time.