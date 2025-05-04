LIVE UPDATES: Eastbourne Borough trail 1-0 to Maidstone in National South play-off final

By Steve Bone
Published 4th May 2025, 14:46 BST
Updated 4th May 2025, 15:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Eastbourne Borough began the afternoon standing two home wins from promotion to the National League Premier.

The Sports were hosting host Maidstone United in the National South play-off semi-final – with the winners going forward to the final against Boreham Wood in a fortnight. If it’s Borough who get through, they will also have home advantage for that, having finished above the Wood in the table.

But Adam Murray’s men, though they are unbeaten at home in the league all season, were not taking anything for granted against the Stones – for the Kent side won 2-0 at Worthing in Wednesday’s play-off eliminator at Woodside Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here’s our full preview of this afternoon’s clash and here’s Borough owner Simon Leslie’s message to the fans ahead of the game.

This afternoon, it was a fairly even matched and at-times cagey opening half an hour with neither side able to break the deadlock.

Yahaya Bamba and Jason Adigun both had attempts at goal blocked while Maidstone struck the Borough bar, albeit with an effort which would have been chalked off for offside had it gone in.

Three minutes before the break, Maidstone took the lead through Jacob Berkeley-Agypong.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We’ve also got an eye on the SCFL Premier play-off final, which has Eastbourne interest too.

First half action between Borough and the Stones - picture by Lydia RedmanFirst half action between Borough and the Stones - picture by Lydia Redman
First half action between Borough and the Stones - picture by Lydia Redman

Crowborough Athletic were hosting Eastbourne United vying for a second promotion spot from the SCFL and a place in next season’s Isthmian south east division (not withstanding any shuffling of which step four divisions teams will be in.

It was the perfect start for the Crows – and a disastrous one for United – as Rushaar Samuel-Smikle scored twice within the first four minutes to put them 2-0 up and firmly in charge. But moments before half-time Charlie Ball scored to halve the deficit. HT 2-1.

Whoever wins that game will be replaced in the SCFL Premier in 25-26 by Forest Row, who beat Infinity in Saturday’s Division 1 final. Diego Carmo got the winning goal in injury time.

Horsham are Isthmian Premier champtons.

Burgess Hill Town win Isthmian South East play-off final.

Related topics:Eastbourne BoroughBoreham Wood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice