LIVE UPDATES: Horsham take on Littlehampton Town in Sussex Transport Senior Cup final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s Sussex showpiece time – the Sussex Transport Senior Cup final in the grand surroundings of Brighton’s Amex Stadium.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham take on Littlehampton Town in the final, both desperate to end their season by winning the prestigious trophy.

The Hornets start as favourites just 12 days after a dramatic final day of the Isthmian Premir season on which they lifted the league title thanks to a 5-1 win over Hashtag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham, under Dominic Di Paola, won the cup a year ago, beating Hastings 3-0 in a one-sided final. That was the first time they’s won it in 48 yearsbut Di Paola and his team would love to make it a double-winning season by retaining it tonight.

The managers head to head on the programme cover | Picture: Martin Denyer

Littlehampton are the surprise package of this season’s competition – though anyone who saw them beat Worthing and Bognor in the cup last season might not be that surp rised to see them at the Amex.

Picture special from the 2024 Senior Cup final.

Three years after playing at Wembley in the FA Vase final, the Marigolds beat Eastbourne Borough in this season’s Sussex Senior semi-final to reach the showpiece game.

They’re now up against a side who have just joined Eastbourne Borough at step two of the non-league pyramid – two levels above Town, who only stayed in the Isthmian South East division this season with a late run of wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ll have updates from the Amex here as the match unfolds, with reaction and pictures to follow afterwards.

Match updates here… latest score 0-0...

Horsham had the ball in the net two minutes in from a corner but there was an offside and it was quickly chalked off.

Reece Myles-Meekums scored early in the 2024 final, in that win over Hastings, and might have done the same this year but fired over when a low ball from the right came to him on the edge of the box.

Then Ola Ogunwamide found James Hammond eight yards from goal but his attempt was well blocked by a Golds defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Golds defender Thomas Butler picked up the game’s first booking for impeding Lucas Rodrigues as he charged down the Hornets left.

Meekums tested Golds keeper James Binfield on 13 minutes with a curling shot but he got a hand on it to concede a coner. At the other end Josh Short was close to connecting with a high cross from the right but it jusr eluded him.

There was an injury scare for the Marigolds on 20 minutes when keeper Binfield went down, looking in some agony. He was fine after some brief treatment but soon went down again and had to limp off, to be replaced by Mac Chisholm.

Line-ups

Horsham: Carey, Elliott, H Sparks, Barker, Strange, Hammond, Hester-Cook, Ogunwamide, Rodrigues, Myles-Meekums, Harding. Subs: FGenelon, Ajakaiye, Brivio, Agyemang, Dickson.

Littlehampton: Binfield, T Sparks, Yoro-Thomas, Ball, Butler, D’Arienzo, Layton, Faber, Gaskin, Short, Pamment. Subs: Kirkwood, Chisholm, O’Brien, Hoarty, Storm.