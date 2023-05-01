Edit Account-Sign Out
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes huge claim about Brighton and Hove Albion's emphatic win over Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made a massive claim about Brighton and Hove Albion’s 6-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 1st May 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 16:04 BST

Following his side’s dramatic 4-3 win at home against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 30, Klopp was asked about the club’s chances of playing in the Champions League next season.

He told the BBC: "Brighton played one of the best football games this weekend I've ever seen in my life, I have to say, Roberto De Zerbi, wow. They are behind us with two games in hand. Aston Villa are developing. If we can keep them behind us that will already be success."

This is not the first time Brighton and De Zerbi have received praise from some of the biggest names in the sport.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: ( THE SUN OUT.THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT ) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool After the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on April 30, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: ( THE SUN OUT.THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT ) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool After the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on April 30, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: ( THE SUN OUT.THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT ) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool After the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on April 30, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Back in March, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola applauded De Zerbi’s influence since becoming a Premier League manager.

