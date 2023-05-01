Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes huge claim about Brighton and Hove Albion's emphatic win over Wolverhampton Wanderers

Following his side’s dramatic 4-3 win at home against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 30, Klopp was asked about the club’s chances of playing in the Champions League next season.

He told the BBC: "Brighton played one of the best football games this weekend I've ever seen in my life, I have to say, Roberto De Zerbi, wow. They are behind us with two games in hand. Aston Villa are developing. If we can keep them behind us that will already be success."