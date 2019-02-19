Liverpool could make another bid for Borussia Dortmund winger, Arsenal will move for Sevilla midfielder in the summer - Rumour Mill Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Liverpool could make another attempt to sign 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer. (Daily Mirror) Here is today's Rumour Mill. Jadon Sancho (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Bexhill United boss: We can still finish in top two Jamie Howell: Eastbourne Borough offered me a new contract a week before they sacked me