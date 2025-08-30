Liverpool keeper says Crawley Town can compete with anyone after Chesterfield draw

Harvey Davies believes Crawley Town can compete with anyone in League Two after their impressive 202 draw at high-flying Chesterfield.

Two first goals from Harry McKirdy gave the reds the lead, but second half goals from Dylan Duffy and Armando Dobra made sure the points were shared.

But the first half display showed why Reds should not fear anyone in the league this season, according to the Liverpool loanee.

"It's definitely a point on the board and a point in the right direction,” said Davies. “But the way that we played second half, it does have a bit of a bitter taste. But the first half is a massive positive for us and we just need to be able to keep building on that and learn lessons from this game and take it forward really.

"I think that we're a really strong team. We've got a lot of quality and it is just lack of experience. I think that's not getting us through the game really, but we come into every game expecting to win and wanting to win. Showing and willing to show the fight to win. So, I think that we showed it in the first half and then in the second half, we just need to be able to keep doing it and stay focused on what's important in the game really.”

Reds travel to Harrogate Town next Saturday and Davies believes it’s a big opportunity to pick up three points after the Chesterfield display.

"We showed today that we're capable of competing with any team in the league,” said the 21-year-old. “You know, this team is more than likely going to be up there at the end of the season and we went toe-to-toe for most of the game with them and we dealt with their pressure and their threats most of the game.

“So, I definitely think that next week's match is going to be a really good game for us.

"It’s definitely a tight league, but I think that we've got as much quality as anyone else, if not better. So, I definitely just think that things will start turning our way. And, you know, what you saw today is the massive positive for us and the fans.

"I think once we've got the three points on the board and then I think that'll just start us from there.”