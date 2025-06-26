Liverpool keeper will 'predominantly start games' as Crawley Town boss says how much he enjoyed the process with Premier League champions

Scott Lindsey has confirmed Liverpool loanee Harvey Davies will start games for Crawley Town this year and revealed his positive experience on the process of signing him.

Reds will be looking for a more consistent season between the sticks, with the club using eight keepers during the course of last season.

Davies is a highly-rated goalkeeper with plenty of potential, having featured for the youth sides on many occasions at Liverpool and has trained with the first team squad throughout his time at the Reds, stopping shots from some of the best players on the planet including Mo Salah.

The stopper has good experience playing at this level, having spent the 2023-24 season on loan at League Two side Crewe Alexandra where he made 32 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool keeper Harvey Davies has joined Crawley Town on loan | Picture: CTFC

Lindsay was full of praise for the 21-year-old, saying: “He’s a good player, obviously he has experience at this level as well playing for Crewe.

“He’s really comfortable with a ball at his feet so he’ll be able to make passes from deep areas and from the back which is how we like to play.

“He’s a very established keeper as well, a good shot stopper and he’s a big lad as well.”

Lindsey also expressed his satisfaction during the signing process and his plans for his new player, saying: “I actually enjoyed the process of that one because I have to deliver to Liverpool Football Club my playing style and that was nice to do, and the feedback was really positive and it was a good process to go through, so I enjoyed that one and am very pleased to get it over the line.

“The idea is that Harvey will predominantly start the games, and we’ll see how we get on from there

“We’ve got three keepers [Davies, Jojo Wollacott and Ryan Sandford] and another we haven’t announced yet, so it’s a strong department that we’ve got.”