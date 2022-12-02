Liverpool Loanee James Balagizi is ‘excited to be back’ training with Crawley Town after returning from his parent club for injury treatment.

Balagizi has returned to Crawley Town after receiving successful groin surgery back at Merseyside. The England youth international, on loan to Crawley for the season, was put out of action for nine weeks whilst playing for the Three Lions at the beginning of October.

“It was tough having the surgery,” said Balagizi, now back at Crawley’s new Southwater training ground. “Now it’s about getting back to full confidence, fitness and making sure I’m recovered which is tough. But I’m glad I’m on the other side of it now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Balagizi celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Crawley Town and Fulham at Broadfield Stadium on August 23, 2022 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Balagizi returned home for treatment, Crawley have parted ways with Kevin Betsy as manager, rose from bottom of the league to four points clear of the relegation zone under Lewis Young’s interim management and appointed a permanent replacement in Matthew Etherington. When asked what it’s like returning to a new head coach, the 19-year-old Balagizi said, “It’s a bit different but I feel like you have to get used to that over the course of your career. It’s a new experience for me but I’m ready to take it on and try to impress new people.”

Under Betsy, Balagizi shone at Crawley and scored to help knock Premier League side Fulham out of the Carabao Cup. The pair also had a good relationship before-hand, after Betsy gave Balagizi his England debut at the age of 15. He also won the Crawley Observer Crawley Town Player of the Month Award for August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley will play Swindon Town at home this Saturday in their first game under Etherington. If Balagizi is fit enough, he could be a huge part of the side as the Reds try to repair their difficult start to the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad