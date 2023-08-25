Lewes Women get their new Championship season under way on Sunday – with a prospect from the Liverpool among the latest additions to the ranks.

Scott Booth’s team begin their quest for league glory when they welcome Southampton to the Dripping Pan.

The Rooks will be aiming to at least hold their own in the 12-team league and perhaps push for promotion as the campaign unfolds.

And another cup run like the one that brought Manchester United to town in the FA Cup last term would not go amiss.

Kate Oakley has joined Lewes on loan | Picture: Lewes FC

The build-up to Sunday has been lifted by the signing of young forward Kate Oakley from Liverpool’s Academy.

The 18-year-old comes into her first season in professional senior football, and has been part of Booth’s pre-season squad.

Last season Lewes made a similar signing with Grace Palmer coming in from Chelsea, and Oakley will hope to emulate that.

She told the Lewes FC website: “It’s a really big achievement for me.

"It’s big moving up from an academy but I’m looking forward to getting started.

"Coming from Liverpool, it’s my first season in professional football and I’m looking forward to the challenge.

"It’s a lot more physical but I’m up for it!

"I’m fast, like to get in behind, and hopefully get a few goals as well!”

Also captured is the signature of versatile defender, Shauna Vassell, 21,who can play either as a right-back or more advanced in midfield and appeared in the squad vs. West Ham on Sunday.

She joins having most recently played for London Bees and also had spells at Watford, Stabæk, Charlton Athletic and came through the Arsenal Academy.

Vassell said: “It feels great, good to be here, it’s a good feeling. I’ve settled in really well, the girls have been really friendly, really welcoming, as well as Scott, so it’s been a nice couple of days. Scott’s a great coach, the girls are like a family, it’s a good setup.”