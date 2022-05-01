The hosts, who boasted a record 2,347 crowd, fell behind after Ashley Hodson poked in the first-half opener. But the Rooks responded through Georgia Timms, who levelled for Lewes just before the break at the Dripping Pan.

And several key stops by the unlikely game-winning goal-scorer ensured the Rooks played out their last game of the FA Women’s Championship season in winning style, ending the WSL-bound Reds’ 20-game unbeaten league run.

The visitors started the afternoon on the front foot, Megan Campbell finding Missy Bo Kearns at the back post, but her nodded effort was easily handled by Saunders. And moments later Saunders was once again instrumental in preventing an early opener, coming out to deny an onrushing Leanne Kiernan.

Rooks keeper Tatiana Saunders scored from a goal kick as Lewes beat Liverpool / Picture: Getty

Lewes struggled to take advantage of a series of set pieces before Liverpool worked the ball into the hosts’ end, Kiernan finding herself one-on-one with Saunders but prevented by a perfectly-timed tackle by Rebecca McKenna.

Kiernan was relentless, however, breaking down the left to force Saunders into another save, but this time the Rooks' keeper wasn’t able to hang on, Hodson pouncing on the rebound to pull her side ahead on 33 minutes.

But the hosts bounced back, finally taking advantage of a corner as Timms nodded in the equaliser.

Then the home keeper turned match winner, her second-half goal kick sailing over the head of Liverpool keeper Charlotte Clarke and into the corner to finish an incredible afternoon – and season – for Lewes.

Lewes: 1 Tatiana Saunders; 2 Ellie Mason; 18 Rebecca McKenna; 6 Ellie Hack (c); 5 Nicola Cousins; 4 Amelia Hazard; 23 Izzy Dalton; 24 Lucy Porter; 14 Paula Howells; 7 Lucy Ashworth-Clifford; 9 Georgia Timms. Substitutes used: 20 Sophie O’Rourke for Cousins 46’; 8 Ellie Noble for Amelia Hazard 53’; 22 Josie Longhurst for Howells 76’. Substitutes not used: 32 Shanell Salgado (gk); 31 Laura Hartley (gk); 11 Heidi Logan; 17 Lea Cordier; 27 Zoe Cross; 10 Freda Ayisi

Goals: Timms 44’, Saunders 71’ Bookings: Ashworth-Clifford 56’

Liverpool: 27 Charlotte Clarke; 28 Megan Campbell; 3 Leighanne Robe; 12 Taylor Hinds; 32 Lucy Parry; 17 Carla Humphrey; 18 Ceri Holland; 7 Missy Bo Kearns; 34 Hannah Silcock; 14 Ashley Hodson; 9 Leanne Kiernan. Substitutes used: 5 Niamh Fahey for Robe 46’; 1 Melissa Lawley for Humphrey 46’; 8 Jade Bailey for Kearns 46’; 24 Katie Stengel for Hodson 58’; 6 Jasmine Matthews for Silcock 65’ Substitutes not used: 2 Charlotte Wardlaw; 1 Rachael Laws; 10 Rachel Furness; 20 Yana Daniels