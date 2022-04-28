Liverpool visit gives Lewes chance to end Women's Championship season on high note

The Rooks are hoping more than 2,000 will turn up to the Dripping Pan to see one of the showpiece matches of the season.
By Wednesday the club were reporting 1,300 tickets had been sold.
They will be hoping a big push on numbers, from until the clash, will take them to a new record for their women’s team.
Liverpool won the title several games ago and sit 14 points clear at the top of the Championship with 16 wins and only one defeat from their 21 matches.
Lewes have had an up-and-down campaign and will finish eighth – some way off the promotion race but well clear of the drop zone.
Last Sunday, Katie Wilkinson’s penalty gave Coventry a 1-0 win over Lewes at Butts Park Arena.