Liverpool visit gives Lewes chance to end Women's Championship season on high note

The Rooks are hoping more than 2,000 will turn up to the Dripping Pan to see one of the showpiece matches of the season.

By Wednesday the club were reporting 1,300 tickets had been sold.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewes players celebrate a goal against Sunderland earlier in the season

They will be hoping a big push on numbers, from until the clash, will take them to a new record for their women’s team.

Liverpool won the title several games ago and sit 14 points clear at the top of the Championship with 16 wins and only one defeat from their 21 matches.

Lewes have had an up-and-down campaign and will finish eighth – some way off the promotion race but well clear of the drop zone.