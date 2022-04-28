Liverpool visit gives Lewes chance to end Women's Championship season on high note

Lewes FC Women aim to end their Championship season in style on Sunday – by attracting a record crowd to see them take on champions Liverpool.

By Steve Bone
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 4:00 pm

The Rooks are hoping more than 2,000 will turn up to the Dripping Pan to see one of the showpiece matches of the season.

By Wednesday the club were reporting 1,300 tickets had been sold.

Lewes players celebrate a goal against Sunderland earlier in the season

They will be hoping a big push on numbers, from until the clash, will take them to a new record for their women’s team.

Liverpool won the title several games ago and sit 14 points clear at the top of the Championship with 16 wins and only one defeat from their 21 matches.

Lewes have had an up-and-down campaign and will finish eighth – some way off the promotion race but well clear of the drop zone.

Last Sunday, Katie Wilkinson’s penalty gave Coventry a 1-0 win over Lewes at Butts Park Arena.

Tickets are £11 for adults, £7 concessions and can be bought here.

