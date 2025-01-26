Lloyd’s the late hero as Chichester City stun Dulwich Hamlet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lloyd Rowlatt’s last-gasp dramatic winner in the 97th minute at Dulwich Hamlet extended Chichester’s unbeaten run to eight games, with six wins on the bounce keeping them in sixth spot in the league.

Ryan Davidson won a throw in the second minute which he took before the hosts rebuilt and earned a free kick. A Dulwich mistake allowed top scorer Jimmy Wild in to look for fellow forward Ethan Prichard, whose eventual cross was gathered easily enough by Dillon Barnes in the Hamlet goal.

Wild flashed one across the posts and the ball went out for the first corner which skipper Rob Hutchings delivered but which was headed out. Hutchings conceded a throw after Aaron Williams-Bushell, Michael Chambers and Ryley Scott combined.

The home side had a blatant handball overlooked by referee Paul Stratton and Ben Pashley headed safely back to keeper Kieran Magee.

Jimmy Wild runs away to celebrate Chi's opener at Dulwich | Picture: Neil Holmes

Hutchings broke down the left and Williams-Bushell won a free kick for the hosts before Jerome Binnom-Williams came out on top up against Prichard. Emmett Dunn gave away a foul and Prichard and Isaac Bello got Chi going once again.

Hassan Ibrahiym moved down the wing only for Pashley to tidy up. George Porter’s cross was poor minutes later and went out for a goal kick before Binnom-Williams picked up the game’s only yellow card for catching Bello. Prichard found Wild with a set piece but his header was held by Barnes.

Ross Marshall snuffed out danger posed by Bello and Prichard in the following Chi attack. Centre back Curtis Da Costa was efficient in dealing with Deon Moore and midfielder Joe Clarke got away with one after a mistake by Dunn.

A shot from distance forced Magee into a save of sorts on the half hour, then Luke Wanadio took a set piece and Magee collected. A back pass by Ross Marshall nearly caught Barnes out on 33.

Sub Lloys Rowlatt celebrates Chi's late winner | Picture: Neil Holmes

Prichard fired one into the side-netting and Dulwich tidied up as the Chi No11 almost got in following a Bello twist and turn. The hosts tidied up as Hutchings and Prichard pressed and Mo Jammeh did well to pressurise Williams-Bushell.

Prichard hit one narrowly wide after a decent Bello cross and Barnes gathered a Chi corner.

Wild broke the deadlock two minutes into the second half, cutting inside and smashing the ball in off the post – his 24th goal this term. However, Dulwich equalised through Porter following a quick break where Pashley was caught out as Porter and Williams-Bushell linked.

Prichard struck one off target ahead of the hour and Wild was judged offside in Chichester’s next attack after Jammeh and Prichard exchanged passes.

Next, Prichard lost control of the ball after a neat one-two between Hutchings and Jammeh and Pashley nearly picked Dunn with an inviting pass that Barnes got to first.

Bello looked to have been caught on the head by Williams-Bushell. Prichard took the free kick and Chambers conceded a corner that led to some pressure.

Marshall and Williams-Bushell combined only for Jammeh to block, and Hutchings shepherded the ball back to Magee. Pashley did brilliantly up against Wanadio as the hosts pressed and Da Costa intercepted a Moore cross.

Rowlatt came on for Jammeh with 15 minutes left and Wild fizzed a shot narrowly wide on 76 before Da Costa, Davidson, Wild and Dunn hooked up for a Prichard attempt that wasn’t far off. Bello forced Barnes into an impressive save and Lorenzo replaced Ibrahiym for the London side.

Barnes twice denied Da Costa and then Rowlatt as City caused problems in the box.

Jordan Wynter and sub Kreshnic Krasniqi threatened for Dulwich before Sean Bonnett-Johnson was flagged offside.

Good defending from Pashley kept Dulwich at bay and Prichard lifted the ball on to the top of the net after a Hutchings’ attempt. Then Rowlatt crashed home the winner with practically the last kick to send the away fans in the impressive crowd of 3,334 at Champion Hill into raptures.

City: Magee, Davidson, Hutchings, Dunn, Da Costa, Pashley, Bello, Clarke, Wild, Jammeh, Prichard. (Moore, Munt, Bennett, Rowlatt, Scrimshaw)