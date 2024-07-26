Local talent shines through during Premier League Primary Stars Programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Through the Premier League Primary Stars programme, Crawley Town Community Foundation identified a Year 6 Pupil from a local school, as a talented football player and managed to gain a spot in the Foundation’s Elite and Development Programme.

Amber started participating in the Premier League Primary Stars Programme in Year 4. From the first few football lunchtime sessions, Amber was quickly recognised for her potential and was invited to join the Premier League Primary Stars girls-only after-school football club.

Throughout the years of her taking part in the programme, she also participated in an Anti-Discrimination workshop and several PSHE events. Additionally, as a pupil in a PE Support group, where with the support from the Premier League, Foundation staff can support PE teachers in Crawley, in their development as a sports teacher.

During the football sessions, Premier League Primary Stars Co-ordinator Nathan, noticed Amber’s improvement and growing confidence and referred her to the Girls Elite & Development centre at the Broadfield Stadium. She trains weekly with her age group and participates in friendly fixtures against local teams and other development centres.

Participant of Premier League Primary Stars, Amber

Amber shared, “I’ve enjoyed Football Club because of the success that it has brought to me and the success of what I have learnt. It has changed me as a person, by pushing me to go to the best of my ability, whilst being able to help others to enjoy the sessions as well – which in has meant that I have been able to become more helpful to my friends, family, and teachers! I would recommend the programmes that I have been on to others because of how much it has taught me as a person”.

Once Amber joined the Elite and Development Programme, the coaches quickly noticed her talent. One coach reflected on her development and said “Amber came to us as a very raw talent and shy, she obviously didn’t know how good she was. However, over the term she came out of her shell and turns up with a smile on her face. She is extremely coachable which is obvious as she is improving week by week. The PLPS has given her the confidence to show them how good she was and given her the right attitude to achieve in a more demanding environment.”

Amber's teacher, added, “Amber has made incredible progress, and her confidence has grown over the past year. The program has given her the confidence to say yes and take risks. She has put lots of effort into her education and is now reaping the benefits.”