Dominic Di Paola has paid tribute to a Horsham FC hero after reaching a notable milestone.

Winger Lee Harding made his 200th Isthmian League appearance for Horsham in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at perennial bogey team Folkestone Invicta.

The 28-year-old joined the Hornets in July 2018 from Burgess Hill Town. The midfielder was part of the Horsham side that earned promotion to the Isthmian Premier via the Isthmian South East play-offs in 2019.

Harding also netted the opener in Horsham’s 4-0 win over Margate in the 2021-22 Velocity Trophy final, and played the full 90 minutes of last season’s Sussex Senior Cup final triumph over Hastings United.

Di Paola said: “He’s a brilliant lad. He realises it’s a good club to be at, and I think we’ve always given him the opportunity to have continued success.

“We’ve been consistently competing for stuff, which is what all footballers want, but equally he’s a loyal lad.

“He’s been amazing for us. He’s played almost everywhere for us. He’s another one I wish I’d put in goal when we had the opportunity at Chichester [in the Sussex Senior Cup]!

“I think he’s played as a full-back, a centre half, in centre midfield, up front, out wide. He’s played a lot of positions in those 200 games for us.

“I think he’s got better and better the longer he’s been with us. In the early days he was quite an inconsistent footballer, when he was younger and an out-and-out winger - but as he’s gotten older and knows what we want to do, he’s become a very, very consistent player.

“On Saturday he was one of our better ones. There were a lot of players who didn’t perform, but I don’t think he was one of those.

“I can’t really fault him. He’s a great lad and has been a good servant for the club. Long may it continue.”

The Hornets host 17th-placed Dulwich Hamlet this Saturday, before entertaining relegation-threatened Sussex rivals Hastings on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Sussex County FA have confirmed that Horsham’s Sussex Senior Cup semi-final tie will be played on Tuesday, March 11 at FA headquarters in Lancing.

The Hornets’ opponents will either be Whitehawk or Brighton & Hove Albion’s under-21s, who play their quarter-final on Tuesday, February 18.