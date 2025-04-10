Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burgess Hill Town FC joint boss Jay Lovett wants his team to put a bad day at the office behind them and ensure a home play-off semi-final with a strong finish to the regular league season.

Hill lost 3-0 at AFC Croydon Athletic on Saturday – three days after a 4-1 win at East Grinstead confirmed they will be in the play-offs.

Lovett admitted his side didn’t show up at Croydon but wants them to focus on getting the points they need to finish third and clinch Leylands Park as their play-off semi venue.

“Croydon were the better side; they’ve been great recently with the changes they’ve had and we just didn’t show up,” Lovett said.

Jay Lovett | Picture: BHTFC

"The first goal took us by surprise and we just didn’t get going after that. It was a bad day at the office but we can only look ahead now.

"It was one of those games where we could have been there all day and still not scored – unfortunately sometimes that happens.”

“We’re still focused on the regular season because nothing is done yet, we’re in the play-offs but we’d like a home tie of course.

"We’re focusing on the next four games and we aren’t looking at the play-offs yet because we obviously want to finish the season strong.

“We’d like at least two wins from the next four games to secure third place because Margate are on a good bit of form at the moment and they’re only six points behind.

"We’ve all got some hard games coming up. A home draw in the play-offs would be lovely and if we did get a home draw it would be a great advantage as you’ve got the home crowd there, you’re not travelling on the day and the crowd will create a great atmosphere for us – and I’m sure Margate will bring a few too if we play them.”

Hill host Deal on Saturday having won 5-3 away to them in January. Lovett said: “It was like a basketball match. It was entertaining for the neutral but not so great for the heart rate of the managers!

"Deal are a top side, one of the highest scorers in the league along with the top two. It’s a great achievement for a team that just came up this year. On the flip side they have conceded quite a few too.”