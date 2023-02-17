Loyal Littlehampton Town Football Club fans sought for new history project

​Enthusiastic supporters of Littlehampton Town Football Club are documenting the history of the club, on the back of the most successful season it has ever seen.

As the club enters its 127th year, Steve Darken and local historian Chris Hare are working on a new project recording the club's history, the local community and the wider impact it has had on the town itself.

They said: "We’re sure you don’t need convincing of the value of our football club to the local community, whether it’s the shared experience of supporting the Golds together or the army of volunteers that all pull together to make things happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Be it the generations of players or committee members, the burger flippers or pint pullers, the ground staff or turnstile gate keepers, it’s clear that the shared purpose of Littlehampton Town Football Club and it’s journey through the football leagues gives us a shared purpose.

Players celebrating the most successful season the club has ever seen

"We win together, we lose together and we make new friends and build a shared sense of history that binds us all, no matter our age or background."

Chris, who established History People UK in December 2009, and his son Sam will be working with Steve to make a video about the club, past and present, for its YouTube channel. They will also be producing a commemorative booklet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They want to speak with anyone who has memories of the Golds over the last five decades or more, including long-time supporters, players and past trustees. They are also seeking memorabilia, like photos, old programmes, scarves and other souvenirs.

"We would love to interview any supporter that has something to say about the club - it doesn’t have to be about the past, it could be about the here and now," they said.

Littlehampton football team 1906-7

"Why did you start supporting the Marigolds? What is it about the club and watching the team that makes a difference to your life? Do you remember any old songs from the terraces? This is an opportunity to celebrate everything that is good and great about the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are looking for ex-players, fans, and volunteers. If you have memories, we would like to hear them. This is a unique opportunity for everyone to share their personal feelings and experiences and help us document all of the reasons we give up our time, our voices and our hard-earned cash for the love of our local team and the community that surrounds it."

Speak to Steve on match days (look out for the beard and the drum) or email Chris at [email protected] for more information.

Pld programmes, scarves and other souvenirs are sought

Old photos would be welcomed for the new history project

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad