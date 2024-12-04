Macron, Worthing FC and wecanfly unveil special edition kit in support of disability and inclusion

Worthing FC, in partnership with leading sportswear manufacturer Macron and inclusive design platform wecanfly, has launched a special-edition purple football kit on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. This first-of-its-kind collaboration celebrates inclusion, accessibility, and community while supporting charitable efforts to improve facilities at Worthing Football Club to better accommodate people with disabilities – all year round.

All proceeds from the kit sales will directly fund these accessibility upgrades, reinforcing the club’s commitment to inclusivity and creating a welcoming environment for all fans and players.

The DesignThe Worthing FC x wecanfly Special-Edition Kit by Macron is a powerful symbol of disability inclusion and pride. The design process, led by wecanfly, was a deep collaboration with Worthing FC, focusing on capturing the essence of the club and its seaside community.

Key design elements include:

Purple, symbolising disability and inclusion due to the colour's connection to pride, dignity, respect, and empowerment.A wave pattern, reflecting Worthing’s coastal identity.Fish motifs, inspired by the club badge, woven into green mesh side panels.Soft cream branding and a contrasting collar, for a stylish yet timeless look.The wecanfly slogan “disability is not inability,” prominently displayed on the lower back.Eco Gotex, a high-performance recycled polyester yarn, ensures the kit is both sustainable and functional for use on the pitch and in the stands.The kit’s production by Macron exemplifies craftsmanship, with careful attention to quality and detail ensuring an exceptional product for fans and players alike.

The PartnershipThis initiative began as a shared vision between Jake Baker-Cliff, Founder of wecanfly, and George, Owner of Worthing FC. A chance meeting at a panel discussion on disability inclusion led to a friendship built on a mutual passion for football and accessibility. The duo conceived the idea of a disability awareness kit, with Jake committing to making the project charitable from the outset.

Macron, headquartered in Italy, embraced the idea enthusiastically. Their support helped bring the project to life, marrying the worlds of fashion, sport, and inclusivity to celebrate Disability Awareness Month and drive tangible change.

"We are thrilled to partner with Worthing FC, a valued Macron club since 2023, in this inspiring initiative. When the club approached us to support their special-edition kit for Disability Awareness Month, we were fully committed to joining forces. At Macron, we strongly believe in the power of sport to raise awareness and promote inclusion—even for those who, unfortunately, may no longer be able to play.

Worthing FC’s impact and dedication to meaningful causes make them an incredibly important part of the Macron family. We are proud to stand beside Worthing FC in this endeavour, celebrating the unifying spirit of sport and its ability to drive positive change."

– Giovanni Maruzzi, Chief Sales Officer, Macron

How to SupportBy purchasing the Worthing FC x wecanfly Special-Edition kit by Macron, fans can celebrate inclusion, support disability awareness, and contribute to a legacy of accessibility at Worthing Football Club.

The kit can be purchased at https://www.wecanfly.studio/product-page/worthing-fc-x-wecanfly-limited-edition-macron-kit and is RRP £65.00.

Sponsors include Focus Group, Jason Markk, and MULL IT OVER.