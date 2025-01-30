Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester City bosses have vowed to keep their players working hard – despite being just two wins from the points tally they believe will keep them up.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City’s remarkable run of form continued on Saturday with a 2-1 win at Dulwich Hamlet, where Jimmy Wild put them ahead before sub Lloyd Rowlatt grabbed a 97th minute winner.

That’s six Isthmian premier wins in a row – and seven wins and a draw in their past eight, putting them in a superb position ahead of their next test at home to Wingate & Finchley this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Miles Rutherford is delighted with performances and results, but said there’d be no relaxing any time soon.

Chi City press at Dulwich Hamlet | Picture: Neil Holmes

"We’re playing well at the moment and importantly, everyone is working hard to win games,” he said.

"We had a little spell where we had a few perhaps not working as hard as they could and you can’t afford that.

"We seem to be a team who all play well at the same time – we play well as a team or we’re all off it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Six or eight games ago we were right in a relegation battle but now we’re close to 50 points, which is generally thought enough to stay up. We’re still not looking at anything other than getting enough points to survive. And even when we get to that, it won’t change.

Chi City battle at Dulwich Hamlet | Picture: Neil Holmes

"We know we will still have to keep working hard, and then we can see where that takes us.”

City are only six points off a play-off place and there are a number of clubs with bigger set-ups and budgets below them.

The win at Dulwich was a case in point – the match was played in front of a crowd of 3,334, about eight times City’s average home gate, and Rutherford said: “Dulwich are a National South club in many ways.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He felt City were the better side but could not have complained had it finished 1-1. "It was a tight game, as many of the games we’ve played recently have been,” Rutherford added.

"The next few games will define where we are. After Wingate, we visit Folkestone and Dartford then host Cray Valley PM, who came up with us last year and are second.”

Rutherford continues to have a full squad to choose from and said it was tough leaving out players who deserved more minutes.