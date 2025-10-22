Magnificent Horsham FC produce brilliant team performance to overcome former Football League side Dagenham – the match in 53 pictures

By Matt Pole
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 14:15 BST
Horsham FC produced a magnificent team performance to record a famous league win at former Football League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge.

The Hornets moved within a point of the National League South play-off places with a 2-1 victory at the Daggers on Tuesday night.

A fifth win in 13 league games showed they’re not just making up the numbers this season, and kept them as the highest-placed of the three Sussex sides in the division.

Charlie Hester-Cook powered home a fourth minute header from Harvey Sparks’ corner and, after the hosts levelled from the spot through Ashley Hemmings, Greg Luer’s effort was headed into his own goal by Sam Graham on 34 minutes.

The wonderful win moves Horsham up to eighth ahead of Saturday’s home encounter with 18th-placed Enfield Town.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from Horsham’s win in East London on this page and the ones linked – and you can read all the latest from the Hornets in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

Horsham FC produced a magnificent team performance to record a famous league win at former Football League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge.

1. Magnificent Horsham FC produce brilliant team performance to overcome former Football League side Dagenham – the match in pictures

Horsham FC produced a magnificent team performance to record a famous league win at former Football League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge. Photo: John Lines

Horsham FC produced a magnificent team performance to record a famous league win at former Football League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge.

2. Magnificent Horsham FC produce brilliant team performance to overcome former Football League side Dagenham – the match in pictures

Horsham FC produced a magnificent team performance to record a famous league win at former Football League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge. Photo: John Lines

Horsham FC produced a magnificent team performance to record a famous league win at former Football League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge.

3. Magnificent Horsham FC produce brilliant team performance to overcome former Football League side Dagenham – the match in pictures

Horsham FC produced a magnificent team performance to record a famous league win at former Football League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge. Photo: John Lines

Horsham FC produced a magnificent team performance to record a famous league win at former Football League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge.

4. Magnificent Horsham FC produce brilliant team performance to overcome former Football League side Dagenham – the match in pictures

Horsham FC produced a magnificent team performance to record a famous league win at former Football League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge. Photo: John Lines

Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:Football LeagueDagenhamHornetsNational League SouthSussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice