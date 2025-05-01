Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing came up short at the play-off stage for third season running as their National League ambitions were thwarted by Maidstone, who ran out 2-0 winners in the National League South eliminator at Woodside Road.

Almost from the outset the Rebels, playing in front of another near 3,000 capacity crowd, had the look of a side who’d not only run out of gas but also perhaps ideas.

It’s frustrating as a month or so ago Chris Agutter’s side looked nailed on for the National League South title.

The visitors had the best of the early exchanges and had a couple of clear-cut chances before the deadlock was broken in 15th minute when Ben Brookes converted a penalty to send the 600 travelling fans into raptures, after Worthing’s best player on the night, Odei Sorondo, had committed a needless foul in front of the ref.

Skipper Joel Colbran after Worthing are beaten by Maidstone | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

With the hosts now clearly having to go on the front foot, the stage was set for an intriguing 75 minutes, except it never happened.

It’s a not a criticism, just an observation, but sat up in the stand at Woodside I was in mind of the words of the legendary heavyweight champion when he lost a professional fight for the first time, to Michael Spinks, “I’ve had one fight too many.”

Worthing, on this showing, and the almost Devon Loch like collapse of the past few weeks, had more than one match too many.

As the clock ran down towards a narrow but deserved win for the visitors in the second period, Worthing boss Chris Agutter had two last throws of the dice, throwing on record signing Liam Nash – but to no avail – and a very brief cameo from recent hamstring injury victim Danny Cashman in stoppage time.

Ollie Black added to Worthing’s night of woe with another needless foul in the box, and Brookes stepped up to slot away his second penalty of the night, and give his team a unassailable 2-0 lead.

It wasn’t the end of the season that Worthing or their fans wanted or frankly deserved over the course of the whole nine months, but ‘he who never fell never climbed’.

There’s no doubting Chris Agutter is a talented coach and this, with more additions, is one of the best squads in the club’s history. The Rebels will be back.