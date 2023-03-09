Manchester United at Lewes in the FA Cup: Is it live on BBC TV? How are tickets being sold?

Lewes FC have started selling tickets for their Women’s FA Cup quarter-final clash at home to Manchester United – and have revealed the date and kick-off time and how people can watch it on the BBC.

The match will kick off at 12.30pm on Sunday, March 19 and will be screened live on the BBC iplayer, via the red button, and on the FA player via the FA website.

It’s a shame it’s not lined up for BBC1 or BBC2 coverage with Lewes Women having long campaigned for equality in football for the women’s game. But its selection for the BBC red button is still great exposure for the Rooks.

They have issed all the essential details about tickets on their website and owners and women’s and super season ticket holders, and community teams and partners have already had their priority windows to purchase tickets.

The Dripping Pan will be packed for Lewes v Man Utd in the Women's FA Cup on March 19 | Picture: James Boyes

Today (Thurs March 9) tickets went on general sale for other Lewes fans. Click here to see if it’s still possible to buy.

Manchester United fans have been given a separate allocation of tickets.

United fans can only get tickets through the Manchester United website.

This is a Ticket Only match and NO tickets will be available for sale at the gate.

There might be a few additional tickets released next week after the general sale window. So, if you have been unable to secure a ticket, keep an eye out on the club’s social media channels.

If due to any reason, you are unable to attend the fixture after you have purchased your ticket, please get in touch with Lewes FC by Wednesday 15 and they will issue a refund and release additional tickets for general sale.

Although the club welcome and love all dogs in all our home games, they discourage bringing your dogs to this game as it is expected to be very busy and noisy during the game.

