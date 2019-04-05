Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer interested in West Ham midfielder and Chelsea winger - Rumour Mill Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like to buy more British players and is interested in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Various) Here is today's Rumour Mill. Declan Rice (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Joey Barton claims Sunderland would be promoted under him, Charlton Athletic remain in talks with Arsenal starlet - League 1 and League 2 latest news Crawley Town v Forest Green Rovers preview: Can Reds halt the gentle slide down the table?