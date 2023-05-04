Here are the ratings we gave the Manchester United players as they suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss at The Amex to Brighton and Hove Albion.
Alexis Mac Allister’s last-minute penalty was the difference as the high-flying Seagulls continued their push for European football.
READ THIS:
1. David De Gea - 8
Made a save three minutes in with his face to deny Mitoma who was through on goal. The Spanish shot-stopper also made a few vital saves to keep his side in the game. Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images
2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5
Looked shaky at times with Mitoma getting past the full-back with ease on several occasions. The defender also looked nervous with the ball at his feet and almost gave away a couple of penalties - although he did grow into the game. Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images
3. Victor Lindelof - 5
Lost the ball early on which allowed Mitoma to break through on goal and the Brighton winger should have put his side in front. The Swedish defender was also dragged out of position at times. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
4. Luke Shaw - 6
Played a great looping cross in the first half which found Casemiro - who could have broken the deadlock. He looked the stronger of the two centre-backs despite giving away the penalty. Photo: Matthew Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images