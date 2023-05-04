Edit Account-Sign Out
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof of Manchester United look dejected after Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton & Hove Albion (not pictured) scores the team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at American Express Community Stadium on May 04, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Manchester United player ratings: Two lacklustre players receive a 5 while one man grabs an 8 as Brighton and Hove Albion snatch a late winner

Here are the ratings we gave the Manchester United players as they suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss at The Amex to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 4th May 2023, 22:15 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 22:18 BST

Alexis Mac Allister’s last-minute penalty was the difference as the high-flying Seagulls continued their push for European football.

Made a save three minutes in with his face to deny Mitoma who was through on goal. The Spanish shot-stopper also made a few vital saves to keep his side in the game.

1. David De Gea - 8

Made a save three minutes in with his face to deny Mitoma who was through on goal. The Spanish shot-stopper also made a few vital saves to keep his side in the game. Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Looked shaky at times with Mitoma getting past the full-back with ease on several occasions. The defender also looked nervous with the ball at his feet and almost gave away a couple of penalties - although he did grow into the game.

2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5

Looked shaky at times with Mitoma getting past the full-back with ease on several occasions. The defender also looked nervous with the ball at his feet and almost gave away a couple of penalties - although he did grow into the game. Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Lost the ball early on which allowed Mitoma to break through on goal and the Brighton winger should have put his side in front. The Swedish defender was also dragged out of position at times.

3. Victor Lindelof - 5

Lost the ball early on which allowed Mitoma to break through on goal and the Brighton winger should have put his side in front. The Swedish defender was also dragged out of position at times. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Played a great looping cross in the first half which found Casemiro - who could have broken the deadlock. He looked the stronger of the two centre-backs despite giving away the penalty.

4. Luke Shaw - 6

Played a great looping cross in the first half which found Casemiro - who could have broken the deadlock. He looked the stronger of the two centre-backs despite giving away the penalty. Photo: Matthew Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images

