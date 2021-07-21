Manchester United starlet and Northern Ireland international make the move to Lewes Women

New Lewes Women signings Rebecca McKenna in action for Northern Ireland during their UEFA Euro 2020 play-off against Ukraine. Picture by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Defender Rebecca McKenna and midfielder Lara Miller have both joined the Rooks.

McKenna arrives from Northern Irish club Linfield with plenty of experience, having won four league titles and the League Cup during her four-year spell at the Blues.

The 20-year-old defender made her Northern Ireland debut at the age of 17 and boasts 16 caps for her country.

McKenna was part of the Northern Ireland team that beat Ukraine 4-1 on aggregate in April to book their place at UEFA Euro 2022.

Lewes Women's first team manager Simon Parker said: “Rebecca is a player we’ve been watching a lot.

“She is tenacious with a raw talent we think we can help develop. She’s extremely versatile, young but with a strong character.

“She is going to be fantastic this year and has huge potential to make a big impact in the league.”

Miller joins the Rooks having spent the last two seasons at Manchester United’s Academy, having got an introduction to senior football whilst at Manchester City.

She won the FA Youth Cup with City in 2018 and has earned call ups at England under-17 and under-18 level.

Parker added: “Lara is a talented midfielder, with great awareness, and very good at progressing play.