Live

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United FA Cup semi-final LIVE: The latest injury news, travel advice, betting odds and score predictions as Albion look to reach FA Cup final

Brighton and Hove Albion are looking to reach their first FA Cup final since 1983 when they take on Manchester United in the semi-final on Sunday (April 23) at Wembley.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 20th Apr 2023, 23:12 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:12 BST

Roberto De Zerbi’s men will hoping to continue their good form this season and reach the final of the famous competition, where they will face either Sheffield United or Manchester City, who play on Saturday.

You can follow the build up and all the latest team news with our live blog here. The page will tell you when there are new updates.

Brighton's supporters pose for pictures as they celebrate with a mock trophy at the end of the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Grimsby Town at the Amex stadium in Brighton. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)Brighton's supporters pose for pictures as they celebrate with a mock trophy at the end of the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Grimsby Town at the Amex stadium in Brighton. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
Brighton's supporters pose for pictures as they celebrate with a mock trophy at the end of the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Grimsby Town at the Amex stadium in Brighton. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Brighton v Manchester United LIVE

11:11 BST

Ten Hag was far from pleased with the manner of United's Europa League exit

10:41 BST

New fixture dates

09:35 BST

Oh dear De Gea....

07:12 BST

‘They can win it'

07:05 BST

The odds.....

At a neutral venue, Brighton are favourites to reach the final with Sky Bet offering 4/5 whilst Manchester United are 10/11

Sky Sports
07:04 BST

Brighton are favourites...

23:17 BST

They certainly will Sam...

23:03 BST

Where are they now?

23:02 BST

They won’t

23:02 BST

Concerned United fan after Seville defeat....

