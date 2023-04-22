Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove Albion are looking to reach their first FA Cup final since 1983 when they take on Manchester United in the semi-final on Sunday (April 23) at Wembley.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 20th Apr 2023, 23:12 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 22:51 BST

Roberto De Zerbi’s men will hoping to continue their good form this season and reach the final of the famous competition, where they will face Manchester City, who beat Sheffield United 3-0 thanks to a Riyad Mahrez hat-trick.

You can follow the build up and all the latest team news with our live blog here. The page will tell you when there are new updates.

Brighton's supporters pose for pictures as they celebrate with a mock trophy at the end of the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Grimsby Town at the Amex stadium in Brighton. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)Brighton's supporters pose for pictures as they celebrate with a mock trophy at the end of the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Grimsby Town at the Amex stadium in Brighton. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
Brighton v Manchester United LIVE

19:13 BSTUpdated 19:13 BST

The outcome we all expected

Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United now know who they will face in the FA Cup final next month – if they win their semi-final against each other at Wembley Stadium tomorrow. Manchester City enjoyed a 3-0 FA Cup semi-final victory against Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium.

sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/brighton-and-hove-albion/the-outcome-all-brighton-fans-expected-ahead-of-manchester-united-fa-cup-semi-final-4115120

19:11 BST

Important travel statement

Fans could face some delays on their journey to Wembley as planned engineering works will impact some Southern and Thameslink services. There will also be added congestion in the capital as the London Marathon takes place tomorrow.

A spokesperson for Network rail said: “There will be changes to services in Sussex, Surrey, south and central London. On Sunday, buses will replace trains along the West Sussex coast between Littlehampton and Brighton to allow Network Rail to carry out long-planned essential maintenance to track and switches and crossings, the moveable rails that allow trains to switch lines.”

Read full story here

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/brighton-and-hove-albion/brighton-v-man-united-network-rail-issue-important-travel-statement-for-fans-going-to-the-fa-cup-semi-final-4115108

18:43 BST

First FA Cup finalists revealed

A Riyad Mahrez hat-trick - the first Wemblet FA Cup semi-final treble has got Manchester City through to the final.

17:52 BST

Roberto De Zerbi relishing being favourites for Manchester United FA Cup semi-final

Roberto De Zerbi has said he is feeling no pressure ahead of Brighton’s FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United this Sunday

Full story here https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/brighton-and-hove-albion/roberto-de-zerbi-relishing-being-favourites-for-manchester-united-fa-cup-semi-final-4114493

17:47 BST

Those data experts

Data experts predict how FA Cup will unfold for Sheffield United, Man City, Brighton and Man United after twist

Read full story here

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/brighton-and-hove-albion/data-experts-predict-how-fa-cup-will-unfold-for-sheffield-united-man-city-brighton-and-man-united-after-twist-4115039

17:46 BST

Latest Albion team news

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will make late fitness calls on a number of his players ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.

Two Albion men limped off during last weekend’s 2-1 win over Chelsea, while goalkeeper Jason Steele sat out that game with a minor issue.

De Zerbi previously confirmed back-up keeper Robert Sanchez, who lost his place to Steele at the beginning of last month but played at Stamford Bridge, will start against United.

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/brighton-and-hove-albion/the-eight-brighton-regulars-in-danger-of-missing-fa-cup-semi-final-against-man-united-4115070

15:19 BST

