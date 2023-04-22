Roberto De Zerbi’s men will hoping to continue their good form this season and reach the final of the famous competition, where they will face Manchester City, who beat Sheffield United 3-0 thanks to a Riyad Mahrez hat-trick.
Brighton v Manchester United LIVE
The outcome we all expected
Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United now know who they will face in the FA Cup final next month – if they win their semi-final against each other at Wembley Stadium tomorrow. Manchester City enjoyed a 3-0 FA Cup semi-final victory against Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium.
Important travel statement
Fans could face some delays on their journey to Wembley as planned engineering works will impact some Southern and Thameslink services. There will also be added congestion in the capital as the London Marathon takes place tomorrow.
A spokesperson for Network rail said: “There will be changes to services in Sussex, Surrey, south and central London. On Sunday, buses will replace trains along the West Sussex coast between Littlehampton and Brighton to allow Network Rail to carry out long-planned essential maintenance to track and switches and crossings, the moveable rails that allow trains to switch lines.”
First FA Cup finalists revealed
A Riyad Mahrez hat-trick - the first Wemblet FA Cup semi-final treble has got Manchester City through to the final.
Roberto De Zerbi relishing being favourites for Manchester United FA Cup semi-final
Roberto De Zerbi has said he is feeling no pressure ahead of Brighton’s FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United this Sunday
Latest Albion team news
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will make late fitness calls on a number of his players ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.
Two Albion men limped off during last weekend’s 2-1 win over Chelsea, while goalkeeper Jason Steele sat out that game with a minor issue.
De Zerbi previously confirmed back-up keeper Robert Sanchez, who lost his place to Steele at the beginning of last month but played at Stamford Bridge, will start against United.
