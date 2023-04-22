Fans could face some delays on their journey to Wembley as planned engineering works will impact some Southern and Thameslink services. There will also be added congestion in the capital as the London Marathon takes place tomorrow.

A spokesperson for Network rail said: “There will be changes to services in Sussex, Surrey, south and central London. On Sunday, buses will replace trains along the West Sussex coast between Littlehampton and Brighton to allow Network Rail to carry out long-planned essential maintenance to track and switches and crossings, the moveable rails that allow trains to switch lines.”