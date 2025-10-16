Mansell and Lovett delighted at Burgess Hill Town’s perfect week

Burgess Hill Town bosses Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett hailed their in-form players after two wins in three days sent them soaring to eighth place in the Isthmian Premier table.

They won 2-0 at home to Hashtag United on Saturday thanks to Chris Whelpdale’s double, then triumphed 2-1 at Carshalton on Monday night through a Martyn Box volley and a Whelpdale penalty.

The wins followed seven league games without a victory for the Hillians, and have set them up for two big home games – a league derby with Whitehawk this Saturday and an FA Trophy clash with Folkestone a week later.

Mansell felt his side deserved the points when they beat Hashtag.

Chris Whelpdale is the man of the moment and scored in the wins over Hashtag and Carshalton | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

Hashtag had Joe Christou sent off on 21 minutes – then the visitors’ Jason Ring and Hill’s Box saw red late on,

“It’s always important to win of course. It gave us all a lift and was reward for the hard work we’ve been putting in,” said Mansell.

“We feel we’ve been unlucky with some results but it was nice to get three points and get a win.

“Their [first] red card didn’t affect the game-plan really… it became an advantage because of the way we play and we like to dominate the ball so being a man up gave us more of an advantage in the end.

“We’re not completely gung-ho. I think if you’re a few goals up and playing against ten then naturally you are a bit more positive and a bit more aggressive.

“We’ve looked at the way we can tighten up at the back but it’s just not in our DNA to sit and see a game out. We felt we could have got more goals.”

At Carshalton on Monday night, Hill went two up before the hour mark but had a nervy finish when the ten-man hosts pulled one back from the spot.

Lovett said it had been an excellent few days for the team.

“We’re very pleased – they’re a very important six points for us and much-needed. It’s nice to get them in 48 hours,” he said.

“The league table looks prettier but we’re not getting carried away with it. There’s a long way to go.”

Lovett said they were pleased to see good-sized crowds coming to their revamped home ground. “This club’s growing and the fanbase will grow,” he said. “Everything’s on the up.”