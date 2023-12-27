Mansell assembles new Burgess Hill Town backroom team

Gary Mansell has moved quickly to assemble his new Burgess Hill Town backroom team.

But the new line-up didn’t get the start together they wanted when the Hillians slipped to defeat in the Boxing Day derby against Lancing.

Mansell has taken over from Dean Cox, who decided to vacate the Leylands Park hotseat earlier this month.

Mansell has installed Lewis Taylor as assistant manager, Matt Bubb as goalkeeping coach and Adie Clayton as coach.

Burgess Hill Town in Boxing Day action against Lancing | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Mansell told the club website: “I’m delighted to welcome Lewis back to the club. Lewis knows the club, players, volunteers, and supporters well from his time here over the past few seasons.

"Lewis brings a positive approach to the management team and his experience of playing and managing at the level will be a valuable addition to the group.

"We are delighted to welcome back another old face from a previous coaching team in Matt Bubb. Matt not only brings the ability to look after our goalkeepers but also holds a UEFA A licence.

"Adie Clayton joins the first team set up alongside continuing with the U18s. Adie has been an integral part in supporting me with the development of our talented youth squad.”

Also involved behind the scenes are Elise Hill (physio), Ross Johnson and Dale Hurley, who will support recruitment and opposition reporting, and Berty Oliva, who will oversee the U16s and continue to support our U18s,.

Mansell has signed Harry Mills on a short-term work experience deal from Brighton & Hove Albion.