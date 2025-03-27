Burgess Hill Town are just two wins from securing an Isthmian south east division play-off spot.

Their 2-0 win at Herne Bay last Saturday – courtesy of goals by Marcus Allen and Chris Whelpdale – was another big step towards making sure of third place and a home play-off sem-final.

There’s still a way to go before third or even second place is secure but midweek defeats for Beckenham and Merstham left the Hillians needing just six points to be sure of a play-off spot.

The quest continues this Saturday at home to Phoenix Sports and bosses Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett are delighted with the way the squad are applying themselves to the task.

The win at Herne Bay means the Hillians have lost just one of their past 19 league games.

Speaking on our Sussex non-league podcast last week (see it at sussexworld.co.uk/sport), Mansell said they’d not given up hope of ending second.

"Obviously, at the start of every season, your target is to win the title, then it's to come second. If you can't come second, come third,” he said.

"But the play-offs was a realistic target for us. We’ve sat in third for quite a while and we've been consistent. We just can't seem to close the gap on second at the minute, but that is our target from now to the end of the season.”

Mansell says clinching a home play-off semi would be big – but would not guarantee a place in the final: “We’d be confident we could come through it. But any one of the teams in the play-offs could win it. We've had tight games with all.”