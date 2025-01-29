Mansell dedicates Burgess Hill Town win to memory of legend Peter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joint manager Gary Mansell dedicated Burgess Hill Town’s win at Broadbridge Heath to the memory of club president Peter Miles and declared: It was a big three points.

Hill won 2-1 at Heath – banishing the memory of a 3-0 home loss to them two months ago – as Chris Whelpdale and Oli Davies scored to make it six wins and a draw in their past seven Isthmian south east games.

Things got even better for the Hillians on Tuesday night when Dan Perry and Brannon O'Neill scored to clinch a 2-0 home win over Herne Bay and put them third in the table.

They’re 14 points ahead of sixth-placed Sheppey.

Gary Mansell is delighted with the Hillians' form | Picture by Lynden Humphrey

The win at Broadbridge Heath came a day after Hill announced the death of club and Sussex football stalwart Peter.

Heath had been the only side to beat the Hillians in the league since early October and Mansell said the victory would give them confidence for the tough schedule ahead.

Mansell said: “We saw it as a big three points, firstly in Peter Miles’ memory – it’s great to get a win and for the players and for Broadbridge Heath to acknowledge Pete’s contribution to Sussex football which was a nice touch.

"But also, it’s a really tough place to go and pick points up so we were really pleased we got over the line.

Much missed - Peter Miles

“It was one of our only defeats (at home to Heath) so we went there a bit more determined to put the record straight and come away with a win.

“We go into every game confident with the run that we’re on but by no means do we underestimate anyone.”

Now the focus is on Saturday’s visit of Erith.

Mansell said: “They gave us a really tough time down their place a couple of weeks ago so we know its going to be a really competitive fixture and we know we’re going to have to be at our best to get some points.

“Naturally, with this many games on heavy pitches and weather conditions the way they are, it does take its toll but we are managing the load as best we can in terms of rotating the squad and managing injuries.

"We seem to be getting through it at the moment and we just keep our fingers crossed it continues as it is.”

