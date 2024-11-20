Mansell praises performance as Burgess Hill Town’s fine run goes on
Three second half goals earned a 3-0 win at home to Sheppey United which left them four points clear in fifth place in the Isthmian south east play-off places.
The Hillians were bosst by returns from injury for Marcus Allen and Harry Lawson – and Mansell is delighted with the shape his squad are in and the mentality they’re showing.
“The biggest statement was the performance not just the scoreline, it was the manner in which we won the game,” he said. "Start to finish, we were excellent with the ball.
"In the first half we played well but we weren’t ruthless enough in the final third. Second half we did everything with a bit more aggression and a bit more purpose and got the result we deserved.
“The message at half-time was to keep doing what we were doing but with a bit more quality in the final third and maybe with a bit more intensity, which they did.
“It’s a good squad and a competitive squad. The players coming in give a push – no-one can rest and have an off-day because there’s always someone there to compete for their spot.
"Marcus was arguably one of our better players last year so it’s good to see him out on the pitch and Harry, likewise, has been out a number of weeks so its good to get him back out on the pitch. It’s good to see competition within the squad.”
Hill visit East Grinstead on Saturday.
