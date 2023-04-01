Crawley Town found themselves 1-0 down after just five minutes at Mansfield Town.

Anthony Grant made his first start for the Reds after signing two weeks ago and Rafiq Khaleel is also in the starting line-up. Dion Conroy returned from injury. Travis Johnson, Remi Oteh and James Tilley, who all started in the 1-1 draw with Grimsby Town on Tuesday, all start on the bench.

It didn’t start how Scott Lindsey would have wanted when Ollie Clarke gave the Stags an early lead. Kellan Gordon appeared to be tripped in midfield before Mansfield broke quickly and Clarke slotted in from inside the Crawley box.

Ben Gladwin, Dom Telford, Ashley Nadesan and Dion Conory all had chances for Reds but Stags held firm.

Crawley are unbeaten in their last five matches while Mansfield Town have not won their last four. See Elliot Raccio’s Mansfield Town v Crawley Town preview here.

