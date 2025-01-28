Mansfield Town v Crawley Town - team news: New signing starts for Reds, Brighton loanee on bench

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot on the sidelines earlier in the season | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Crawley Town are looking to pick up three vital points against Mansfield Town in their latest League One trip.

Saturday’s defeat to Stockport County, coupled with other results, meant Rob Elliot’s side drop to second from bottom in the table.

The Stags currently sit 12th following their defeat to Cambridge United. Nigel Clough’s side won 2-0 at the Broadfield Stadium in October – the last game before Elliot took over the reigns.

Reds are without Joy Mukena and Toby Mullarkey through injury but new loan signing Kamari Doyle comes straight into the squad as substitute.

But the big news is new signing Matt Cox starts in goal, with Jojo Wollacott not in the squad.

Ronan Darcy, who looked good as a substitute at Stockport following a time out of the side, is not included.

Jeremy Kelly, who Elliot revealed has been playing with an ankle injury on Saturday, is also missing.

Crawley Town: Cox, Radcliffe, Conroy, Barker, Ibrahim, Hepburn-Murphy, Max Anderson, John-Jules, Forster, Camara, Swan. Subs: Sheik, Holohan, Roles, Tanimu, Adeyemo, Doyle, Showunmi.