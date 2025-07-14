Chichester City v Havant and Waterlooville, pre-season friendlyplaceholder image
Chichester City v Havant and Waterlooville, pre-season friendly

Match gallery: Chichester City welcome Havant and Waterlooville to Oaklands Park

By Steve Bone
Published 14th Jul 2025, 08:14 BST
Chichester City and Havant and Waterlooville played a 1-1 pre-season friendly draw in the Oaklands Park sunshine.

It was a decent run-out for both step three sides with the league season looming into view. Isaac Bello was City’s goalscorer.

Here’s the match report by Ian Worden.

See pictures by Neil Holmes on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page. Get the local football action in the Chichester Observer, out on Thursday.

Chichester City v Havant and Waterlooville pictures by Neil Holmes (8).jpeg

Photo: Neil Holmes

Chichester City v Havant and Waterlooville pictures by Neil Holmes (10).jpeg

Photo: Neil Holmes

Chichester City v Havant and Waterlooville pictures by Neil Holmes (9).jpeg

Photo: Neil Holmes

Chichester City v Havant and Waterlooville pictures by Neil Holmes (1).jpeg

Photo: Neil Holmes

Related topics:Chichester CityObserver
