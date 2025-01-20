Match gallery: East Dean take on WSFL Division 1 South leaders Wittering United

Cameron Corell scored two and Kai Francis got the other, woith Brad Silvester’s goal for East Dean making it interesting at 2-1 for a spell.

The win leaves Wittering six points clear at the top. The Dean are in the bottom two but have games in hand.

See Roger Smith’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked – or just by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app. Get the local football latest in the Chichester Observer every Thursday.

East Dean v Wittering United in the WSFL Division 1 South Photo: Roger Smith

