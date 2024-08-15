Match in 25 pictures: Newhaven and Horsham YMCA share six

See pictures by Paul Trunfull from the 3-3 draw at Fort Road – on this page and the ones linked. Get local football action in the Sussex Express and West Sussex County Times in the week.

Having trailed 2-0 at the interval, an inspired second-half performance had led to the Dockers entering injury-time 3-2 up, only for their hopes to be dashed at the death. The draw leaves them 12th in the early-season table.

In truth, the hosts had been unlucky to find themselves two-down at the break. They had largely dominated the first-half and could have found themselves a goal-up inside a minute, when a Ryan Warwick shot from the edge of the area crashed off the bar. Lee Robinson then missed a golden opportunity to fire the Dockers in front, when he blazed over from close-range as Newhaven continued to push for the opener.

With the game approaching the half-hour mark, YM took the lead with their first opportunity of the afternoon. A low ball into the box from the left was well finished by Luke Roberts. Then, just before half-time, the visitors grabbed a second. Stand-in goalkeeper Dan Gibson failed to collect a long punt forward, allowing Roberts the simple task of tapping the ball into the gaping net.

However, within 12 minutes of the restart Newhaven were level. First the lively Callum Edwards finished off a Jake Robinson cross, before Robinson himself got on the scoresheet capitalising on a deflected Jack Shonk effort which fell kindly to him on the edge of the six-yard box. Newhaven pushed for a third and were rewarded 15-minutes from time.

A fabulous Tom Vickers pass sent Shonk clear, and he was clumsily bundled over inside the area to give the Dockers a penalty. From the spot, Jake Robinson made no mistake, blasting the ball into the top corner. Yet there was to be a late twist in the tale. In the first minute of injury-time, a long throw-in was inadvertently flicked on at the near post by a Newhaven head, allowing Jamie Taylor the simple task of tapping into the net at the far post.

It was a body blow for the Dockers, who looked to have done enough to earn the three-points. A change in the fixture schedule means Newhaven are now next in action this Saturday, when they host Bexhill United at Fort Road.

Peacehaven and Telscombe are fourth in the table after a mixed week. They lost 3-1 at Loxwood last Saturday, with a goal from Lewis Beebee all they had to show for their efforts. Beebee was on target twice on Tuesday night – along with George Cook – as the Tye won 3-0 at home to Little Common.

Saltdean lost 1-0 at Midhurst on Saturday but grabbed their first point of the season in midweek with a 0-0 draw at home to Roffey. In SCFL Division 1, AFC Uckfield have yet to find their rhythm – slipping to a 1-0 defeat at home to Billingshurst last Saturday. They go to Storrington this weekend.

