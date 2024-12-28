Match in 25 pictures: Peacehaven and Telscombe enjoy Boxing Day win over Newhaven

Mo Kahdum (2) and Josh Nandhra were the Tye scorers in a win that left them handily placed in sixth in the premier division table.
Newhaven, for whom Ryan Warwick scored, are 12th.
There’s more SCFL action today – Peacehaven host Saltdean while Newhaven visit Eastbourne United.
See Paul Trunfull’s pictures from the ‘Haven derby’ on this page and the ones linked.
1. Newhaven v Peacehaven and Telscombe pictures by Paul Trunfull (44).jpg
Newhaven v Peacehaven and Telscombe, SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull
2. Newhaven v Peacehaven and Telscombe pictures by Paul Trunfull (36).jpg
Newhaven v Peacehaven and Telscombe, SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull
3. Newhaven v Peacehaven and Telscombe pictures by Paul Trunfull (38).jpg
Newhaven v Peacehaven and Telscombe, SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull
4. Newhaven v Peacehaven and Telscombe pictures by Paul Trunfull (31).jpg
Newhaven v Peacehaven and Telscombe, SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull
