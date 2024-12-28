Newhaven v Peacehaven and Telscombe, SCFL premier divisionNewhaven v Peacehaven and Telscombe, SCFL premier division
Match in 25 pictures: Peacehaven and Telscombe enjoy Boxing Day win over Newhaven

By Steve Bone
Published 28th Dec 2024, 10:38 GMT
Peacehaven & Telscombe took the SCFL premier division derby honours with a 3-1 Boxing Day win over Newhaven.

Mo Kahdum (2) and Josh Nandhra were the Tye scorers in a win that left them handily placed in sixth in the premier division table.

Newhaven, for whom Ryan Warwick scored, are 12th.

There’s more SCFL action today – Peacehaven host Saltdean while Newhaven visit Eastbourne United.

See Paul Trunfull’s pictures from the ‘Haven derby’ on this page and the ones linked.

1. Newhaven v Peacehaven and Telscombe pictures by Paul Trunfull (44).jpg

Newhaven v Peacehaven and Telscombe, SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull

2. Newhaven v Peacehaven and Telscombe pictures by Paul Trunfull (36).jpg

Newhaven v Peacehaven and Telscombe, SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull

3. Newhaven v Peacehaven and Telscombe pictures by Paul Trunfull (38).jpg

Newhaven v Peacehaven and Telscombe, SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull

4. Newhaven v Peacehaven and Telscombe pictures by Paul Trunfull (31).jpg

Newhaven v Peacehaven and Telscombe, SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull

