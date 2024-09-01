Match in 28 pictures: Newhaven beat Crowborough Athletic by odd goal in five
By Steve Bone
Published 1st Sep 2024, 19:33 BST
Newhaven FC are up to eighth in the Southern Combination premier after a 3-2 win at home to Crowborough Athletic.
Late goals by Ryan Warwick and Lee Robinson (2) saw off the challenge of Crowborough, who led 1-0 then drew it back to 2-2 in a dramatic second half at Fort Road. Crowborough are 17th after this defeat.
See pictures from the match by Paul Trunfull on this page and those linked, and get the local football action in the Sussex Express, out on Friday.
1. Newhaven v Crowborough Athletic pictures by Paul Trunfull (25).jpg
Newhaven v Crowborough Athletic in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull
2. Newhaven v Crowborough Athletic pictures by Paul Trunfull (27).jpg
Newhaven v Crowborough Athletic in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull
3. Newhaven v Crowborough Athletic pictures by Paul Trunfull (22).jpg
Newhaven v Crowborough Athletic in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull
4. Newhaven v Crowborough Athletic pictures by Paul Trunfull (19).jpg
Newhaven v Crowborough Athletic in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.