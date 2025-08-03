Match in 32 pictures: Collier gives Dean Cox winning FA Cup start after Lancing FC return

Collier’s superb first half finish was the only goal as the SCFL premier divisiob returnees knocked their divisional rivals out of the extra preliminary round.
Lancing will now look to carry that momentum into a positive start in the league, which begins next Saturday.
See a match report from the Cup win on this webiste and in the Worthing Herald in the week but in the meantime see pictures from the tie – by Stephen Goodger – on this page and those linked.
1. Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick in the FA Cup pictures by Stephen Goodger (38).jpeg
Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick, FA Cup extra preliminary round Photo: Stephen Goodger
