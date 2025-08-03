Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick, FA Cup extra preliminary roundplaceholder image
Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick, FA Cup extra preliminary round

Match in 32 pictures: Collier gives Dean Cox winning FA Cup start after Lancing FC return

By Steve Bone
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 15:41 BST
Ellis Collier was the goal hero as Lancing beat Crawley Down in the FA Cup at Culver Road – giving Dean Cox a winning start as he began his second spell as Lancers boss.

Collier’s superb first half finish was the only goal as the SCFL premier divisiob returnees knocked their divisional rivals out of the extra preliminary round.

Lancing will now look to carry that momentum into a positive start in the league, which begins next Saturday.

See a match report from the Cup win on this webiste and in the Worthing Herald in the week but in the meantime see pictures from the tie – by Stephen Goodger – on this page and those linked.

Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick, FA Cup extra preliminary round

1. Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick in the FA Cup pictures by Stephen Goodger (38).jpeg

Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick, FA Cup extra preliminary round Photo: Stephen Goodger

Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick, FA Cup extra preliminary round

2. Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick in the FA Cup pictures by Stephen Goodger (39).jpeg

Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick, FA Cup extra preliminary round Photo: Stephen Goodger

Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick, FA Cup extra preliminary round

3. Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick in the FA Cup pictures by Stephen Goodger (35).jpeg

Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick, FA Cup extra preliminary round Photo: Stephen Goodger

Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick, FA Cup extra preliminary round

4. Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick in the FA Cup pictures by Stephen Goodger (36).jpeg

Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick, FA Cup extra preliminary round Photo: Stephen Goodger

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:LancingSCFL
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice