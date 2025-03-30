Match in 39 pictures: Arundel beat Dorking Wanderers B in Mill Road thriller

Liam Brady, Ollier Humphries and Harry Russell were on target for the Mullets and the win lifted them to ninth in the table – just three points behind sixth spot, which is the final play-off place.

The Mullets went in to the game in good form being unbeaten in four, with three wins and a draw in that time. They faced a youthful but extremely talented Academy side, who had beaten Arundel 8-3 back in August, but who had seen a slight dip in form in recent weeks.

Arundel started the game brightly, and in the 27th minute took the lead when Brady’s long-range looping shot lobbed the keeper. Nine minutes later the Mullets doubled their lead when defender Luke Fenlon played Russell in and he bravely got his head to the ball before the advancing Dorking keeper and then tapped the ball in for 2-0.

Dorking did have their chances in the first half with keeper Maciek Kason saving low well, and then on the stroke of half-time tipping a cross/shot just over the bar.

The second half started with Arundel again largely controlling the play and dealing with the threat from Dorking. In the 51st minute the ball fell to Humphries, who is back among the goals again, and he hit a powerful drive into the bottom corner.

At 3-0 Arundel appeared comfortable however in the 86th minute Dorking hit a great long-range goal through Liam Manby to make it 3-1.

Then in the 88th minute Mullets’ skipper Steve Herbert was shown a second yellow card and was sent off. Dorking started to apply the pressure and in the 90th minute pulled it back to 3-2 with a nice header by Blaise Weller finding the corner of the net.

There was even more late drama as Dorking appeared to score the leveller deep into stoppage time only for the assistant referee’s flag to go up on a tight call.

The Mullets were able to see out the last few minutes and record a 3-2 victory to keep the current excellent run going. They return to action on Tuesday (1st April) when they host Banstead Athletic at Mill Road, 7:45pm kickoff.

Arundel visit second-placed Forest Row on Saturday bidding to keep the end of their season exciting.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from Arundel 3 Dorking B 2 on this page and the ones linked and get local football action in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette, out every Thursday.

1 . Arundel v Dorking Wanderers B pictures by Stephen Goodger (39).jpeg Arundel v Dorking Wanderers B, SCFL Division 1 Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Arundel v Dorking Wanderers B pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg Arundel v Dorking Wanderers B, SCFL Division 1 Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Arundel v Dorking Wanderers B pictures by Stephen Goodger (40).jpeg Arundel v Dorking Wanderers B, SCFL Division 1 Photo: Stephen Goodger