Match in 47 photos: Worthing beat Dover Athletic for third straight win

Adam Hinshelwood’s side are up to eigith – and just four points off third place – thanks to their latest three points.

Joe Cook put them into a 27th minurte lead before Decarrey Sheriff levelled for Dover. Razzaq Coleman De Graft restored the lead just before the break and a 76th minute strike by Brad Dolaghan made sure of the win.

See pictures by Jay Wrighte and Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked

